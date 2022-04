Featured at the event will be art stations, games and food trucks.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noël Art Museum will be hosting a free community art day on April 30.

This event will run from 12 to 3 p.m. and is themed around "Celebrating the Future."

The museum also says it will have an exciting announcement for the public at 12:30 p.m.