ECISD unveils new mural at Reagan Elementary

The mural was painted by local artist Tabata Ayup, and it wraps around the cafeteria.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — Reagan Elementary in Odessa unveiled a new mural for the start of 2023.

The mural was painted by a local artist Tabata Ayup, and it wraps around the cafeteria. The mural starts with an early morning design before moving to afternoon, sunset, and night.

The school's motto "Good, Better, Best" is written into the design and much of the artwork fits the culture of the school. This project took Ayup around 10 weeks to complete, and the native Odessan has 15 years of experience as a professional muralist.