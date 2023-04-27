ECISD Superintendent discusses future of district following 2023 Texas Legislative session

Dr. Muri and other district educators spoke before the House and Senate to talk about the importance of investing in student safety, education and school funding.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri held a press conference on Wednesday to talk about the future of the district following this year's Texas Legislative session.

Dr. Muri and other educators in the district testified before the House and Senate to share why it is important to invest in student safety, education, teachers and the overall focus on being school funding.

"And probably the most amount of time on is school funding," Dr. Muri said. "In fact, today our legislators has been very busy especially on the house side talking about school funding and some of the early numbers we've seen do not indicate that ECISD nor any school district in Texas to have the type of funding that we need to continue to invest in our kids and staff members."