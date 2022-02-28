Early voting numbers for Midland and Ector Counties

In Ector County, 6,186 voters cast their ballot, while in Midland County, that number was slightly higher at 9,033 voters.

MIDLAND, Texas — Friday ended the early voting period, which means people who have not voted yet will have to do so on March 1.

"Our ballot by mail is coming in a little slower than normal, but we still have until election day for that to come in." said Carolyn Graves, Election Administrator for Midland County.

Tuesday is the primary election. Some of the local races include county judges, commissioners, and representatives throughout the state.

"A lot of the races are getting people to come out, and a lot of time local races will be the real draw," Graves said. "Every time you vote, that is you saying this is the person that I want, who has the values that I want, so you want to have a say in who represents you."

If you didn't get out last week for early voting, get out there and vote on Tuesday.

"March 1 is election day, and all locations, which we will have 15, will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.," Graves said. "So get out early and don't wait until the last minute so that you end up in a long line."