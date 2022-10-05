Eagle Scout Court of Honor held at First Baptist Church

Five boy scouts were promoted during the ceremony to the highest rank in the Boy Scouts.

MIDLAND, Texas — An Eagle Scout Court of Honor was held at the First Baptist Church of Midland.

Five boy scouts were promoted to the highest rank in the boy scouts during the ceremony on Monday night. Candidate for Texas Senate Kevin Sparks was at the event and said that the rank is all about diligence.

"One of the great things about the scouting program is you have volunteers, both adults and older scout members, who are helping you along the way," Sparks said. "So I always tell people that anyone can achieve their Eagle Scout if they're willing to work hard and just be diligent."