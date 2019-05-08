MIDLAND, Texas — Dennis the Menace park officially opened a new splash pad on August 2.

The City of Midland celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony and the celebration of the park's 60th anniversary.

The splash pad is just the latest in a string of new attractions offered by the park since it was renovated prior to this summer.

The park now features a new plane, a pirate ship and a fully restored lion water fountain greeting visitors to the park.

Dennis the Menace is open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.