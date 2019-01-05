MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Parks and Recreation is holding a ribbon cutting for the renovated Dennis the Menace Park.

The ribbon cutting will will take place at 10:30 a.m. on May 2.

The new park will feature four new adventures for children to enjoy. A new Baseball Field and Treehouse adventure, an Old West adventure and a completely ADA accessibly Airplane adventure will now be present in the park.

Additionally a new bronze sculpture will be unveiled and the renovated lion water fountain will be shown off.

Although the ribbon cutting will signal the opening of the park, the renovations will not be entirely complete. By the time of the 60th anniversary celebration in July, the Pirate Adventure Splash pad will open and the renovations will be complete.

