CROCKETT COUNTY, Texas — A wildfire covering around 18,000 acres is raging across Crockett County Tuesday afternoon.

Crews have been battling the blaze, which started on April 19.

Texas A&M Forest Service and Crockett County Fire have been working to get the fire contained.

According to the Incident Information System, crews are actively conducting burn out operations to expand the containment line and reduce fire intensity along the edge.

NewsWest 9 will continue to follow this story and keep you up to date as more information develops.

Forest service tanker Posted by Bobby Ogle on Monday, April 20, 2020

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

H-E-B: Odessa employee falsified documents to say they tested positive for COVID-19

Permian Basin Board of Realtors says now could be a good time to purchase a house

Texas Railroad Commission appears in favor of proration, pushes vote down the road