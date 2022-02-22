Sen. Cornyn works to push back against human trafficking

Cornyn visited Midland to talk about reauthorizing the Trafficking Victims Protection Act and to tour Reflection Ministries.

MIDLAND, Texas — Human trafficking isn't something that gets talked about as much as it should, and U.S. Senator John Cornyn is working to change that. He visited Midland to tour Reflection Ministries and to talk about his efforts to reauthorize the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

Reauthorizing the Trafficking Victims Protection Act would do a few things. It extends funding to prevent human trafficking, improves training for government staff, expands civil and privacy protections for trafficking survivors and renews trafficking prevention and survivor support programs.

Cornyn also got the opportunity to learn more about how Reflection Ministries helps trafficking victims in our area by partnering with local law enforcement and by acting as an emergency assessment and support center.

Cornyn said that this isn't just a local problem, it's a global issue.

"We need to raise people's level of discomfort to deal with the reality of human trafficking," Cornyn said. "There's a role for each of us to play, and as you've heard today, everything from the Department of Public Safety that's making traffic stops, to the crisis center that deals with domestic violence."

Senator John Cornyn is here in Midland today to talk about the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. We’ll hear more from him and local leaders coming up tonight at 6 and 10. Posted by Jonathan Polasek on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

It's a problem that's here in the Permian Basin as well.

"This is pervasive, and even the best of communities, like those here in the Permian Basin, Midland, Odessa," Cornyn said. "Unfortunately, many times it’s associated with large sporting events and other events where people get together."

The senator for Texas toured Reflection Ministries and came away impressed with their work with victims of human trafficking.