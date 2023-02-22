Connection Christian Church offers 'Ashes to Go' for Ash Wednesday

This is the church's seventh year offering the service.

ODESSA, Texas — Connection Christian Church in Odessa is offering Ashes to Go at multiple places on Ash Wednesday.

This is the church's seventh year offering the service for those who wish to receive the reminder of forgiveness but work during church service's or may have lost their connection to a church.

“Ashes to Go is about the mission of our church- connecting people to Christ and community. We are bringing the important traditions of our faith out from behind church walls and into the places we need them every day,” says the Rev. Dr. Dawn Weaks, co-pastor of Connection Christian.

Ashes will be offered at the following places and times:

Kent Kwik at 4350 Loop 338: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

1Market Street on JBS Pkwy: 10 a.m.

Corner of Tanglewood and Penbrook: Noon

Chapel at Medical Center Hospital: 2:30 p.m.

Chick-Fil-A parking lot on 42nd: 4-5 p.m.

Ecumenical Worship Service at Connection Christian Church: 7 p.m.

For more information on Connection Christian Church you can click or tap here.