Congressman August Pfluger to hold ransomware and cyber threat presentation

MIDLAND, Texas — Congressman August Pfluger, alongside the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, will be making a presentation on how people can protect their businesses from ransomware and cyberthreats.
Pfluger's presentation will be held on Aug. 24 from 4-5 p.m. and will be located at the Midland Shared Spaces.
The presentation is aimed towards businesses in the Permian Basin and is by Cybersecurity Advisor Chad Adams.
Those who are interested in attending can make inquiries to Meredith.Moore@mail.house.gov.