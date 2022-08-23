Congressman August Pfluger to hold ransomware and cyber threat presentation

The presentation will be held alongside the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

MIDLAND, Texas — Congressman August Pfluger, alongside the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, will be making a presentation on how people can protect their businesses from ransomware and cyberthreats.

Pfluger's presentation will be held on Aug. 24 from 4-5 p.m. and will be located at the Midland Shared Spaces.

The presentation is aimed towards businesses in the Permian Basin and is by Cybersecurity Advisor Chad Adams.