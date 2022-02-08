Congressman August Pfluger holds Town Halls in West Texas

Pfluger started his trip in Stanton yesterday, and will go to Andrews, Lamesa and Odessa today.

Example video title will go here for this video

STANTON, Texas — Congressman August Pfluger returned from Washington to make the rounds in West Texas.

Pfluger held his first Town Hall on August 1 in Stanton where he shared more on what topics will be discussed at future Town Hall meetings.

"What I heard loud and clear is that energy is very important," Congressman Pfluger said." A lot of worry about water issues, the border and inflation."

Starting today, August 2, Pfluger will hold three more Town Halls. At 9:00 a.m., Pfluger will be traveling to Lamesa and holding it at the Lamesa Forest Park Community Center. In the afternoon, Pfluger will then visit the Andrews Senior Activity Center at 1:00 p.m.