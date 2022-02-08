Congressman August Pfluger holds Town Halls in West Texas

STANTON, Texas — Congressman August Pfluger returned from Washington to make the rounds in West Texas.
Pfluger held his first Town Hall on August 1 in Stanton where he shared more on what topics will be discussed at future Town Hall meetings.
"What I heard loud and clear is that energy is very important," Congressman Pfluger said." A lot of worry about water issues, the border and inflation."
Starting today, August 2, Pfluger will hold three more Town Halls. At 9:00 a.m., Pfluger will be traveling to Lamesa and holding it at the Lamesa Forest Park Community Center. In the afternoon, Pfluger will then visit the Andrews Senior Activity Center at 1:00 p.m.
Finally, Pfluger will end this West Texas Town Hall trip in Odessa at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Classroom Building. It will take place at 5:30 p.m.