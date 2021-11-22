Community gathers in Andrews for candle light vigil to honor crash victims

"It was really nice to see the community come together and be able to support each other"

ANDREWS, Texas — Today was about honoring those who were lost. Darin Johns directed the Andrews High School band and Marc Boswell worked closely with Andrews ISD

People from across West Texas came to comfort their community and their friends.

"One of my closest friends Bos, his grandpa was the driver and he sadly passed away, so I felt like I needed to be here with him," said David Ramos, a student from Permian High School who attened the vigil

Prayers, candles and song were used to remember those that meant so much to the Andrews Community and comfort those who needed it.

"Its really crazy how fast things can change for the worse and better," said Hayden Abbott, a Permian High School student who was also in attendance for the vigil."

Students from Andrews were there, including band members.

"I thought it was really heart warming for the families and really for the band to see them all here together," said Ramos

And this vigil was only the beginning of what will be a long healing process for the community.