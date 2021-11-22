Community gathers in Andrews for candle light vigil to honor crash victims

ANDREWS, Texas — Today was about honoring those who were lost. Darin Johns directed the Andrews High School band and Marc Boswell worked closely with Andrews ISD
People from across West Texas came to comfort their community and their friends.
"One of my closest friends Bos, his grandpa was the driver and he sadly passed away, so I felt like I needed to be here with him," said David Ramos, a student from Permian High School who attened the vigil
Prayers, candles and song were used to remember those that meant so much to the Andrews Community and comfort those who needed it.
"Its really crazy how fast things can change for the worse and better," said Hayden Abbott, a Permian High School student who was also in attendance for the vigil."
Students from Andrews were there, including band members.
"I thought it was really heart warming for the families and really for the band to see them all here together," said Ramos
And this vigil was only the beginning of what will be a long healing process for the community.
Resources have been made available to students, on Saturday the school had grief counselors for anyone that needed them.