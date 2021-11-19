DPS: 2 killed in Andrews ISD bus crash

DPS could not confirm the identities of those who died but said at this time no students were among those killed.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Two people are dead following a crash in Big Spring Friday afternoon.

According to Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason, an Andrews ISD bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

DPS says the second vehicle was going the wrong way on I-20 when it crashed into the bus around mile marker 179.

According to Andrews ISD, the members of the marching band were on board the bus at the time of the crash:

"The bus had members of the marching band on board. Administrators are working to serve the needs of our students and their families. We cannot confirm anything else at this time."

Sgt. Baker with Texas DPS tells NewsWest 9 that two people have died, and while no identities have been confirmed at this time, he did say no students have been reported among the fatalities at this time.

Students are being taken to the Big Spring Athletics Training Center, according to the Howard County Sheriff's Office.

Howard County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they received notice of an accident, but they were not able to give any more details including what crews were responding.

DPS also confirmed they are responding to the scene of the crash and will be investigating.

This is all the information we have on the accident at this time. NewsWest 9 has crews on the way to the scene and we will update this story as more details become available.