LIST: Closures due to the boil water notice in Midland

Some daycares and schools have decided to close because of the water issues.
MIDLAND, Texas — Following the issuing of a boil water notice in Midland, some places including schools and daycares have decided to shut down.

Daycares

  • Blessings on Earth
  • Midland College Pre-K Academy, Helen Greathouse Children's Center and Manor Park Children's Center
  • Mrs. Sarah's Turtle Clubhouse
  • Number One Wee Care Learning Center 
  • Peppermint Plantation Daycare Center

Schools

  • All Midland ISD schools
  • Midland Christian School
  • Midland College

NewsWest 9 will continue to update this story as more closures are announced.

Got a school or daycare that's closing? Email news@newswest9.com.

