LIST: Closures due to the boil water notice in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Following the issuing of a boil water notice in Midland, some places including schools and daycares have decided to shut down.
Daycares
- Blessings on Earth
- Midland College Pre-K Academy, Helen Greathouse Children's Center and Manor Park Children's Center
- Mrs. Sarah's Turtle Clubhouse
- Number One Wee Care Learning Center
- Peppermint Plantation Daycare Center
Schools
- All Midland ISD schools
- Midland Christian School
- Midland College
NewsWest 9 will continue to update this story as more closures are announced.
Got a school or daycare that's closing? Email news@newswest9.com.