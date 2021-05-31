Businesses honoring veterans for Memorial Day

The week leading up to Memorial Day, Lowe's in Midland set up a tribute for all veterans.

MIDLAND, Texas — Lowe's all across the country have set up displays for Memorial Day. From Hobbs, New Mexico to Midland and Odessa, Lowe's took one veteran parking spot in the parking lot and turned it into an exhibit honoring veterans.

"All of our Lowe's stores participate in this every year. I mean for us it’s a special honor. I mean every employee volunteers, they wanna be a part of putting it together and setting it up. So you know it’s near and dear to everyone in our company’s heart, especially in West Texas we’re big supporters," Kenny Staley, store manager for Lowe's in Midland said.

According to Staley, putting this display up and maintaining it is no small feat.

"It usually takes us a few hours to get it all set up. The biggest part is obviously being in West Texas the brutal winds that we have. It’s constantly maintaining it and treating it with the respect that it deserves. So trying to clean it every morning, take the flag and when there’s wind that kind of thing," Staley said.

It's something that Staley said is appreciated by so many, including the veterans that work with him.

"The employees that have served definitely appreciate this. I mean I think the thing that surprised me is that I’ve seen people just drive-by from the community and put it on Facebook which they appreciate it as well. Words can’t describe how special that is what that means to me as a store manager and my store," Staley said.

For Staley, it's an honor and a tribute, and it's something he doesn't plan to stop doing anytime soon.