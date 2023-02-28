Brewster Co. Sheriff's Office warning about fake sheriff's vehicle

BCSO has been informed about a Facebook post reporting a suspicious truck claiming to be a sheriff's vehicle in the Alpine area.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — The Brewster County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens about a suspicious vehicle impersonating a law enforcement vehicle.

BCSO says a Facebook post has been circulating regarding a maroon pickup truck with the word "Sheriff" on the doors under the windows. It has allegedly been spotted in the Alpine area.

The sheriff's office says that not only is it not an official vehicle, it is being operated in violation of the law by knowingly misrepresenting something as belonging to a law enforcement agency.

Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to report it to BCSO, including the location of the vehicle and the direction it is traveling in.