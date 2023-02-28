x
Big Spring Police Department warns residents about scam

The scam artist was portraying himself as local officers and sergeants in order to have residents pay fines for avoiding their arrest.
BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department is warning residents about a recent phone scam. 

The scam artist or artists were able to spoof the non-emergency number for the Howard County Dispatch Center, and portray themself or themselves as either Sgt. Tony Everett or Officer Sanchez. The victims were told that they had failed to abide by a subpoena or may have a federal arrest warrant. 

These victims were told they must pay to avoid being arrest and the payment would have to follow special instructions. The BSPD said they will never contact you via phone to avoid an arrest, and that residents should assume it is a scam if people are requesting for payments in gift cards. 

If you have any more questions about the scam, reach out to the Big Spring Crimestoppers or Big Spring Police Department. 

