Brewster County Sheriff's Office responds to turned over Marathon Volunteer Fire Department truck

MARATHON, Texas — The Brewster County Sheriff's Office responded to a flipped over Marathon Volunteer Fire Department truck on July 7 around 5:30 p.m.

The truck, Brush 43, was responding to a possible grass fire when it blew out its tire and caused it to veer out of the lane and roll over in a storm water culvert.

Fire Chief Wilson and Firefighter Pivonka were both in the truck and both came out of the incident with no injuries.