Brewster County Sheriff's Office responds to turned over Marathon Volunteer Fire Department truck

MARATHON, Texas — The Brewster County Sheriff's Office responded to a flipped over Marathon Volunteer Fire Department truck on July 7 around 5:30 p.m.
The truck, Brush 43, was responding to a possible grass fire when it blew out its tire and caused it to veer out of the lane and roll over in a storm water culvert.
Fire Chief Wilson and Firefighter Pivonka were both in the truck and both came out of the incident with no injuries.
The Marathon Volunteer Fire Department and Brewster County Sheriff's Office were at the scene until 12:45 a.m. until the vehicle was removed.