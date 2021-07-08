Man arrested for setting things on fire in Midland CVS

Midland police arrested Anthony Robertson, 32, on Thursday after he was caught setting things on fire in a Midland CVS store and injured an officer.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department arrested Anthony Robertson, 32, on Thursday after he was caught setting things on fire in a Midland CVS store and injured an officer.

He has been charged with arson, aggravated assault on a public servant, criminal mischief and evading and resisting arrest.

At 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a call at the CVS located in the 3200 block of N Big Spring Street, in reference to a man setting things on fire in the store.

Robertson became upset when he saw the officers and would not cooperate with them. He then assaulted an officer and a short struggle occurred until he was taken into custody.

Both Robertson and the officer were transported to the ER.

The officer has been released with a fractured bone. The suspect has been cleared and transported to the Midland County Detention Center.