Blind Odessa woman is starting to gain back her sight

"The excitement was overwhelming because I thought I'd be blind for the rest of my life," Debbie Ramirez, blind surgery patient said.



The process has been long and it hasn't come without discomfort.



"I kept saying is it over? And my eyes were hurting. I mean they were very very tender," Ramirez said.



Bruises swelled under her eyes and were bloodshot red from the procedure.



But since then, the pain has subsided. Her eyes are healing. And she's now back home in Odessa.



Slowly Debbie's starting to see more and more.



But despite the arduous process, Debbie said there's not enough words to express just how grateful she is for what's ahead.



"I just look forward to the day when I can see the faces of all my loved ones and I don't think that's going to be too long from now," Ramirez said.