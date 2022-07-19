Big Spring/Howard County Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying and locating suspects involved in a deadly conduct incident

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring/Howard County Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating and identifying suspects involved in a deadly conduct case on July 17.
Officers were dispatched to a residence located in the 2600 block of Lynn in reference to this incident. Upon arrival, officers learned that two subjects were caught on camera in the same neighborhood attempting to burglarize vehicles. At the same time, an unknown subject discharged a firearm in the direction of the residence involved, which hit a vehicle.
Crime Stoppers are offering $1,000 for information leading to an arrest of these people involved in this incident.
People can call the TIPS line at 432-263-8477 or use the P3TIPS.com app.