Warbirds brawl leads to police investigation

The Warbirds game Saturday night ended in a brawl that included fans. Now, Odessa police are investigating video of the event.

ODESSA, Texas — On Saturday, the West Texas Warbirds' game against the Dallas Prime ended in a massive brawl that included players, coaches and fans.

The fight was a result of "chippy" play that started in the arena, then spilled into the stands. Now, the Odessa Police Department is investigating.

The Warbirds released a statement saying that their organization is not the center of the investigation.

"We can confirm that as of right now no Warbirds players, coaches, or staff are subjects of the investigations," the team posted on its Facebook page.

Our official statement regarding the incident in the 4th quarter of last nights game from President/managing partner...

There have currently been no arrests made and no hospitalizations. Warbirds President and Managing Partner Leif Kertis said the organization is taking steps to increase safety.

One way is to try to switch leagues, which the front office is in the process of working out.