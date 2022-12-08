Big Spring City Council approves memorandum of understanding with GEO Group

GEO could make the Flightline Correctional Facility an ICE center.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The GEO Group may be coming back to Big Spring, but not to manage the state prisons. During this week’s city council meeting, the board approved a memorandum of understanding with GEO to operate the former Flightline prison as a center for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement service.

“If GEO can get a contract with ICE, then we'll be able to get these facilities back up and going," said District 6 City Councilman Maury Smith. "It won't be as many employees as it was last time but about half of what we did have here so we'll have more jobs in this area for Big Spring."

After President Biden’s executive order to halt the use of private prisons, hundreds of people lost their jobs, and that's something the council is looking to fix.

“That's basically what we're trying to do, just to have more job opportunities in Big Spring to better our environment here,” said Smith.

Big Spring is looking to secure that contract with ICE because the city is still operating a detention center by GEO for nearly $750,000.

“The existing contracts that we have right now, we're trying to resolve that and come up with a new contract in the future,” said Smith.

The memorandum is not a complete contract for the services, but the city feels it's an easier document for them to handle.