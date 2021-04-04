x
Big Spring apartment complex catches fire early Easter morning

Four families have been relocated and two people were transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for smoke inhalation and burn injuries.
Credit: Newswest 9 Viewer

BIG SPRING, Texas — Around 2 a.m., officials responded to a fire at Ponderosa Apartments off East 6th Street.

Upon arrival, multiple apartment units were engulfed in flames, and the fire was under control around 4 a.m.

Four families have been relocated and two people were transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

Anyone needing assistance as a result of the fire can report to the Reunification Center in the East Room of the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum or contact the American Red Cross at (432) 563-2267.

This fire is under investigation by the Big Spring Fire Marshall's office. No other details have been released at this time.

   

