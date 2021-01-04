Midland County Commissioner's Court to enact burn ban through June 26

Residents can burn household trash as long as they follow a specific set of criteria.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Commissioner's Court has voted to place a burn ban for 90 days ending on June 26.

Residents in Midland County are allowed to burn household trash, but must follow a specific set of criteria.

Some of these rules include:

- Sustained winds must be below 15 miles per hour

- Burning must be conducted between sunrise and 9:00 a.m.

- Plenty of water sources within reach of the person who conducts the burning