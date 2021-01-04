Midland County Commissioner's Court to enact burn ban through June 26

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Commissioner's Court has voted to place a burn ban for 90 days ending on June 26.
Residents in Midland County are allowed to burn household trash, but must follow a specific set of criteria.
Some of these rules include:
- Sustained winds must be below 15 miles per hour
- Burning must be conducted between sunrise and 9:00 a.m.
- Plenty of water sources within reach of the person who conducts the burning
People can contact the Midland County Fire Marshal's Office at 432-688-4160 if they have any questions.