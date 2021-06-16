Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents discover over 30 undocumented migrants locked inside a box-truck

12 of them were transported to regional hospitals due to heat-related illnesses.

VAN HORN, Texas — Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents discovered over 30 undocumented migrants locked inside a box-truck recently.

“Had our heroic agents not been able to free these trapped undocumented migrants, we could have seen 33 miserable deaths in this event,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin. “Smugglers do not care what type of misery they put people through as they take their money.”

These individuals were driven to Van Horn from El Paso. The temperature in the Uhaul when they were found was between 105 to 110 degrees.

The undocumented migrants were believed to be in the vehicle for several hours before the agents found them.