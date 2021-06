This declaration is a direct response to the border crisis and comes following Governor Abbott's disaster declaration on May 31.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County has issued a Local Disaster Declaration as of June 14.

Midland County Judge Terry Johnson decided to issue this declaration in response to the border crisis.

This also comes after Governor Greg Abbott's disaster declaration back on May 31.

The main reason for this declaration is to allow the County to request state and federal resource assistance.