Barbara Yarbrough chosen as LifeChanger of the Year grand prize winner

Yarbrough was one of five finalists from across the U.S.

MIDLAND, Texas — LifeChanger of the Year has selected one of Midland ISD's own as its grand prize winner for 2022.

Barbara Yarbrough, a parent liaison at South Elementary and a beloved member of the district family, was selected as one of five finalists for the grand prize.

LifeChanger of the Year is a national program that recognizes educators and school employees who make a difference in the lives of students.

"It's been an awesome journey because they will tell me 'take care of my kids, take care of my kids the way you did us'. And it's quite an honor for our former students and for people to trust you with your most prized position their babies, and I take it serious," Yarbrough said.

In April, Yarbrough was awarded the distinction and celebrated with a special ceremony. She was also given $2,500 for herself and $2,500 to donate to a nonprofit of her choice.

Now just over a month later, LifeChanger announced she has won the grand prize which comes with an additional $10,000-half for her and half for her non-profit of choice.

Nominations for LifeChanger of the Year come from across the country, and Yarbrough was chosen over around 850 other nominations.