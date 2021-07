The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. at the Commissioners Courtroom on Tuesday.

ANDREWS, Texas — Andrews County Commissioners will be holding a special meeting on July 6 concerning the nuclear waste issue.

This meeting will begin at 2 p.m. at the Commissioners Courtroom on 201 North Main.

Those who cannot attend the meeting in person can drop in via Zoom by going here and entering the passcode 473152.