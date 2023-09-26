All four IDEA Public Schools in the Permian Basin receive spot on 2023 "America's Healthiest Schools" list

The list by 'Alliance for a Healthier Generation' recognizes schools that make it their mission to promote healthy practices in their programs.

TEXAS, USA — All four IDEA Public Schools in the Permian Basin have been recognized on the 2023 list of "America's Healthiest Schools" by the 'Alliance for a Healthier Generation'.

This list recognizes schools for promoting healthy habits and wellness in their programs.

"As part of IDEA’s mission, we focus on helping students succeed academically while also focusing on their physical and mental health needs,” said Eva Rodriguez, VP of Student Health and Wellness for IDEA. “This includes providing health services, serving nutritious meals, finding ways to be physically active throughout the day, and educating students on how to make healthy life choices. This recognition from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation is a testament to the amazing work happening on our campuses, and the success of our Healthy Kids Here program."

The four schools from the Permian Basin to make the list include the IDEA Travis Academy, IDEA Travis College Preparatory School, IDEA Yukon Academy, and IDEA College Preparatory School.