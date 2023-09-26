All four IDEA Public Schools in the Permian Basin receive spot on 2023 "America's Healthiest Schools" list

TEXAS, USA — All four IDEA Public Schools in the Permian Basin have been recognized on the 2023 list of "America's Healthiest Schools" by the 'Alliance for a Healthier Generation'.
This list recognizes schools for promoting healthy habits and wellness in their programs.
"As part of IDEA’s mission, we focus on helping students succeed academically while also focusing on their physical and mental health needs,” said Eva Rodriguez, VP of Student Health and Wellness for IDEA. “This includes providing health services, serving nutritious meals, finding ways to be physically active throughout the day, and educating students on how to make healthy life choices. This recognition from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation is a testament to the amazing work happening on our campuses, and the success of our Healthy Kids Here program."
The four schools from the Permian Basin to make the list include the IDEA Travis Academy, IDEA Travis College Preparatory School, IDEA Yukon Academy, and IDEA College Preparatory School.
133 IDEA Public Schools in total made the list out of the 781 schools reviewed nationwide. People can visit the IDEA Public Schools website for more information about the Healthy Kids Here program.