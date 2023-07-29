IDEA Travis holds "Fish Camp" for first ever incoming freshmen

IDEA Public Schools in the Permian Basin is excited to welcome 2,300 students for the upcoming school year at both IDEA Travis and IDEA Yukon.

MIDLAND, Texas — IDEA Public Schools in the Permian Basin is excited to welcome 2,300 students for the upcoming 2023-24 school year at both campuses, IDEA Travis in Midland and IDEA Yukon in Odessa.

Today was "fish camp" for IDEA Travis, which is their version of freshman orientation.

IDEA Travis opened its doors in 2020 and will continue to add a new grade level each year until fully scaled Pre-K – 12th. This year, IDEA Travis will offer 9th grade for the first time and serve roughly 1,200 students.

Students in grades 6 through 9 will also now have the opportunity to participate in competitive sports including basketball, flag football, volleyball, baseball, cross country, soccer, track and cheer.

"We are ecstatic to be able to offer high school for our students this year,” says Bethany Solis, Executive Director for IDEA Public Schools in the Permian Basin. “All students take at least one advanced placement class and a unique “Road To and Through College” class every year of high school. They complete more than 100 hours of community service and are encouraged to get involved in sports or other extracurricular activities. This prepares them for success in college and beyond.”

Opened in 2021, IDEA Yukon welcomes roughly 1,100 students this school year in grades K-8. Like IDEA Travis, IDEA Yukon will add another grade level each year until fully scaled to 12th grade.

Scholars in 8th grade will be able to take part in a career and technical education (CTE) curriculum for the first time this year through a systems/data class. The CTE curriculum at IDEA enhances the mission of college for all, allowing students to explore career fields that mirror the nation’s job market.