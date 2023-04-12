4 LHS softball wins reinstated after investigation

The wins were initially forfeited after it was determined the team violated rules on student eligibility.

MIDLAND, Texas — Four of the Legacy High School softball team's wins have been reinstated following an investigation.

Midland ISD initially announced back in March that the team's coach, Mandy Davis, would be suspended for three games and the team would forfeit several wins after they were thought to be in violation of UIL rules on student eligibility.

The district announced Wednesday that District 2-6A decided that while the team was not in compliance with the MISD Athletic Department's rules and regulations, they did not violate UIL policies.

The wins given back to the team include games against Slaton, El Paso Ysleta, Amarillo Caprock and Montgomery.