Legacy High softball coach suspended for 3 games

This suspension comes after the team was found to be in violation of UIL rules on student eligibility.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD says Legacy High School's softball coach Mandy Davis has been suspended for three games following a UIL rules violation.

According to a statement released by the district, the team violated rules regarding student eligibility.

The team will forfeit a few of its wins and the assistant varsity coach will take over in the meantime.

You can read the full statement from Midland ISD below:

Legacy High School varsity softball coach Mandy Davis has been suspended from coaching the next three games over a two-week period.

LHS softball was found to be in violation of UIL rules regarding student eligibility. Assistant varsity coach Ciara Sheppard will serve in her absence.

LHS will forfeit its wins against Slaton, Amarillo Caprock, Montgomery and El Paso Ysleta.