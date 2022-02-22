3:11 Ministries continues their annual 'Perfect PROMise' program

Local non-profit organization, 3:11 Ministries, is giving away free prom dresses, shoes and accessories to local girls who can't afford it for prom night.

MIDLAND, Texas — The racks full of dresses are back out for 3:11 Ministries 7th Annual 'Perfect PROMise'. The program is designed to help local girls who may not be able to afford a prom dress get one for free, along with other accessories.

"We want all those girls to have that opportunity to find their perfect dress and have their magical evening whether their parents can afford to help them or not," said Sally Stafford, Executive Director of 3:11 Ministries.

This program is held for local high school girls in the community.

"It is all for girls who may not otherwise be able to afford to go to prom and we believe it’s a milestone in every young women life that we want every girl to have that opportunity," Stafford said.

This organization enlists the help from women known as "Fairy Godmothers" to make this night even more special for the girls. Fairy Godmothers help out girls during their dress appointments.

"We need fairy godmothers to come help these girls select their perfect dress and find some fun accessories to go with it," Stafford said.

There's about 2,000 dresses on the racks. With almost every style; long, short, sequins, strapless, etc.

"To be a fairy godmother you’re really under no obligation to do anything other than help them find the right dress," Satfford said. "You don’t need to know how to do hair or makeup or match everything perfectly. We just want good women in here to help these girls find their perfect dress."