3:11 Ministries hosts 6th annual prom project for West Texas high schoolers

Perfect Promise is the prom dress event that a local non-profit opens to girls that need help with getting their prom dress.

MIDLAND, Texas — 3:11 Ministries is a non-profit organization here in Midland that focuses on helping children and families in the community.

Executive Director, Kelli Crouse, is in charge of the volunteer-based organization that hosts a range of events, from toy drives during Christmas and shoe collections for back to school drives.

However, one of their biggest events of the year is Perfect Promise. An event for high school girls to shop for their prom dress.

"We provide prom dresses to girls in West Texas who may not have been able to go to prom will all that assistance," says Crouse.

All dresses are donated to 3:11 from previous owners and local bridal and prom dress shops in the area.

"We have hundreds and hundreds of dresses that have been donated some new from bridal places and prom places in town,” says Crouse.

Last years Perfect Promise was cancelled due to COVID-19, but this year the show was able to go on with girls coming from all over.

"We actually had some girls from as far as Lubbock come and get a dress on Saturday so that is our only event that is not only for midland county children we try to serve any girl in any area in West Texas that needs a dress," says Crouse.

Volunteers that help during the event are known as 'Fairy Godmothers' using their magical fashion sense to bring each girls dream to life.

Crouse said, “they are assigned to a girl and we have appointments. They pull dresses and they’re like the lady in the shop, here’s a dress try it on, telling them how good they look."

Once the day was done, every girl was given goodie bags filled with extra essentials for the night.

“Through our donors on Facebook we were able to provide goodie bags with facemask make up lashes nails,” says Crouse