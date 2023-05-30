1 killed in Ector County drunk driving crash

Mario Lopez-Valdez, 30, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another person has been arrested after an Ector County crash early Friday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary information revealed that Mario Lopez-Valdez, 30, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Impala south on State Loop 338, near mile marker 252.

Lopez-Valdez veered off the roadway.

The passenger, Luis Carlos Lujan-Gameros, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After being released from the hospital, Lopez-Valdez was arrested and jailed at the Ector County Detention Center for intoxication manslaughter.