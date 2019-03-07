PECOS COUNTY, Texas — The Pecos County Historical Commission has restored a historic marker honoring the Goodnight-Loving Trail.

In 1866, a group of cowboys including Charles Goodnight and Oliver Loving, as well as 2,000 cattle, walked the trail which goes through Crane and follows the Pecos River. It has now become one of the most famous trails in West Texas.

The original marker that once stood at the trail had the bronze placings stolen about 60 years ago and the granite was hit with bullet holes. Now though the landmark looks good as new.

If you would like to see the marker, it's at the Horsehead Crossing in Pecos County, approximately 40 miles southwest of Odessa.