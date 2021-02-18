Propane available in Permian Basin

High demand for Propane is triggering long lines at refueling stations.

ODESSA, Texas — Lines were long at Eagle Propane and Fuels on February 16, as temperatures remained under freezing for the 6th straight day in the Permian Basin.

At the plant, dozens of customers fueled up on propane one after another. Shop owners say for the entire week they've been busy from 7am- 7pm.

Some customers were locals, others driving in from as far as Pecos to get propane to power their outdoor heaters and grills.

Despite the long lines, operators say the company prepared for this extended cold weather storm, stocking up on extra bottles and gas to service any demand that came from an extended cold stretch.

Employees say they have enough propane to service any customers that show up through the end of the week.

Several other suppliers across the Permian Basin are also stocked with Propane supply.

Though with icy roads, calling ahead is still a smart idea before travelling for any need.