TTUHSC to host groundbreaking ceremony for new expansion of Physician Assistant Program

MIDLAND, Texas — TTUHSC will host a groundbreaking ceremony on March 23 for its $30 million expansion project for its School of Health Professions Physician Assistant Program.

The event will be at 3:00 p.m. at the TTUHSC PA Building, Midland College.

The new expansion project will be a 32,500 square-foot facility including an anatomy lab, clinical classrooms, and training facilities.

This will help with expanding the classroom size from 60 students to 72 students. This project will be completed by summer 2022.