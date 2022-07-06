Ector Co. Health Department offering Back to School vaccine clinics

The clinics will be for Pre-K and 7th grade.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Health Department will be holding four Back to School vaccine clinics in the month of July.

These clinics will get eligible children up to date with their immunizations heading into the 2022-2023 school year.

To attend the clinic, you must be TVFC eligible and provide an updated shot record.

Pre-K students will be welcome on July 14 and 28, while the clinics for 7th graders will be held on July 7 and 21.

For the July clinic, people can drop by from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From 3 to 6 p.m., there will be a resource fair with kid friendly activities, food trucks and a raffle. This fair is open to everyone.