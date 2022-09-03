Are ads showing the dangers of smoking actually helping people quit?

"The negative ads do help because they are showing a true honest assessment of what is going on."

TEXAS, USA — Most people have seen the anti-smoking ads on TV. The ads are apart of the CDC's TIPS Campaign to spread awareness about the dangers of smoking and to provide resources for smokers to stop.

However the question remains, do these ads really make smokers want to stop smoking?

Director of Cardiopulmonary Services at Medical Center Hospital, Renato Galindo, says these ads do have somewhat of an impact on smokers.

"The negative ads do help because they are showing a true honest assessment of what is going on. Other countries have followed suit, a little more graphic than here in the US," said Galindo.

Also serving as a respiratory therapist, he's seen a wide range of patients who are suffering from smoking.

"I've seen the long term effects. I've seen people in their youth who are healthy and active and middle age into their senior years, they're very debilitated because they've had a hard time just taking a step and losing their breath," Galindo said.

He believes that with anti-smoking ads, not only are smokers putting their cigarette down but also younger teens are seeing the harm smoking can cause.

"We can tell them the long term effects it can have on their health on a young age and some cases we have to strike at the vanity of the young and the effects it can have on their teeth, their smile, and their skin as well" said Galindo.

Studies also show that when someone sees just one of these ads the impact isn't as big as if they keep seeing the ads constantly, which is why you've probably seen them on TV often.