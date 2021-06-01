ORMC accepting Phase 1B walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations

Only those eligible for Phase 1B will be able to receive the vaccine at this time.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa Incident Command team is working with local hospitals for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

As of Jan. 6, ORMC has received the vaccine and is now accepting walk-ins for the first round of vaccinations.

Texans in Phase 1B will be able to visit ORMC Community Health Center located at 520 E. 6th Street during select hours without scheduling and receive the first injection of the vaccine.

Once you have received the first injection, a second injection will be scheduled.

The command team did not disclose how many doses of the vaccine they have at this time.

Hours for walk-in vaccinations at ORMC are below.

Monday: 8 am - 4:30 pm

Tuesday: 8 am - 5:30 pm

Wednesday: 7 am - 7 pm

Thursday: 7 am - 7 pm

Friday: 7 am - 7 pm

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

ORMC will follow the guidelines for Texas Phase 1B vaccinations and will vaccinate the following groups:

People 65 years of age and older

People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as, but not limited to: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Solid organ transplantation Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes mellitus



Anyone with concerns about receiving the vaccine is encouraged to discuss this with their primary care doctor before visiting ORMC.

Additionally, the incident command team says it is working with Medical Center Hospital for further plans for community vaccination.