Open windows at MCH provide visual of COVID cases

As of Friday morning, the hospital had 95 COVID patients, with 35 of those being in critical care.

ODESSA, Texas — If you are ever around Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, take a second to look up and you’ll see open windows.

President and CEO of MCH, Russell Tippin, wants the public to know what those open windows represent at the hospital, and what their staff is dealing with when it comes to COVID-19 cases.

"I want everyone to listen to this, that when you drive by the hospital, if you'll look at the main tower on both sides, if you see one of those windows open, we’re forcing negative air out and putting good air in,” Tippin said. “Every window that’s open has a COVID patient in there.”