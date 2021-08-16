Odessa and Midland health leaders provide update on current COVID-19 case numbers

Medical Center Hospital is at Max capacity, and overall, local hospitals are now addressing the number of cases and patients nearly on a daily basis.

MIDLAND, Texas — During a late press conference held on Monday night, hospital leaders from Medical Center Hospital urged the community to only go to the hospital for complete emergencies because they are at max capacity.

"We are at max capacity in our beds, and our nursing and doctor staff is at max capacity, "said Russell Tippin, CEO for MCH "We are asking tonight that our community use extreme caution when coming to the emergency room. Really think that your need is one of an extreme emergency."

As of Monday, Aug. 16, Midland Memorial Hospital has 89 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

In Odessa, MCH reported 87 patients hospitalized with the virus. At this time last week, the number of patients at each hospital was in the 50s.

Hospital officials at Midland Memorial say the state is sending about 15 nurses to help with the recent surge. Leaders at this hospital also said that they requested more than 40 nurses, but appreciate any help they can receive.

Larry Wilson, Chief Medical Officer for MMH, wants the community to continue to take precautions no matter their vaccination status.

"This is a viral hot zone. It is spreading rapidly through our community and everybody you are around is at risk," said Wilson. "There is a very good chance when you are in a congregate environment like a supermarket or school, you are working, you are exposed to this virus. The risk of catching this virus, especially the unvaccinated, is extremely high."

Local hospitals are now addressing the number of cases and patients in the hospital on a nearly daily basis.

"There was a comment on our Facebook feed, when we announced we would do these press conferences on a daily, that said 'we shouldn't do these daily because it scares people.' That is exactly why we should and will do them," said Russell Meyers, CEO for Midland Health. "We do need people to be scared. This is overwhelming and our hospitals are squeezing their ability to care for people in our own communities and the communities around us."

Christin Timmons, Chief Nursing Officer for MCH, tells NewsWest9 their services will continue to be limited if more people continue to be hospitalized.

"We are pulling staff to go to our COVID units. We are limiting staff in clinics to bring them in house," said Timmons. "The outpatient procedures or these people who hoped to have their knee fixed are getting affected too."

Local health leaders are urging people to get vaccinated.