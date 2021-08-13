Midland Memorial Hospital using antibody cocktail to treat COVID-19 patients

Regeneron is being used by the hospital to treat high-risk patients that are diagnosed with the virus.

MIDLAND, Texas — More and more people are getting hospitalized with COVID-19 in the area, but there are ways to prevent getting really sick, even if you do get COVID-19.

"If you get it like a day or two into your illness, you're more likely to have a better response," said Dr. Larry Wilson, Vice President for Medical Affairs at Midland Memorial Hospital.

Regeneron is a drug that helps the body's immune response to COVID 19.

"Monoclonal antibody therapies are lab designed antibodies that are specific to, in this case, COVID viral spike proteins," said Dr. Wilson.

The antibody cocktail is being used at Midland Memorial Hospital. It enters the body through an IV, which generally takes about 20 minutes, and most of the time helps patients with COVID-19.

The drug only works if you have COVID-19 in the early stages.

"If we catch people while they have the viral infection, and we decrease the amount of virus in their bodies with the antibodies, then likelihood of a post significant post inflammatory reaction is less, but once they're past the viral infection, you know its not going to change much," said Dr. Wilson.

Regeneron is also only available for people that are considered high risk for COVID-19 and its effects.

Although the drug doesn't always work, it is still effective.

"We've had patients that have gotten it and not done well, but by in large they tend to do better than if they haven't received it all," said Dr. Wilson

MMH sees 7 to 10 patients a day for this treatment and right now they have enough Regeneron.

"Supply chains have remained uncertain throughout the last 20 months, but so far, every time we've requested more, we've gotten it," said Dr. Wilson.

Gov. Greg Abbott also announced he will be opening antibody infusion centers that have treatments like Regeneron throughout the state.

"He mentioned he was going to open up five monoclonal antibody centers around the state, and in that he did mention that there is one that is state sponsored in Lubbock," said Dr. Wilson.