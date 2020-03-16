MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry has announced they will be continuing to provide services for those in need.

The soup kitchen will now be providing to go meals through the door of the building.

To receive a plate you must be present and the dining room area will be closed for at least the next two weeks.

The soup kitchen will be open each day from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information you can visit the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry's Facebook page.

