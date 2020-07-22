Midland Health in need of more convalescent plasma donations

The hospital is partnering with Vitalant for a blood drive to get more donations from the people who have recovered from COVID-19.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital is asking for help from the nearly 600 people who have recovered from COVID-19.

The hospital is in need of more convalescent plasma to help treat their patients.

That plasma comes from those who have tested positive for the coronavirus and have been recovered for at least 28 days.

Blood and the plasma in particular will then be used to help those battling the virus in the hospital.

To help get these donations, the hospital has paired with Vitalant to put on a blood drive.

"The community still needs blood and donations have gone way down since the pandemic started, so I would encourage you to come join us," said Russell Meyers, Midland Health CEO.

The drive will take place on July 23-24 on the east side of the hospital's campus near the Craddick Office building.

Appointments can be set up through Vitalant by calling 877-25-VITAL.

For more information or to help Vitalant outside of the MMH drive, you can visit the website.