Midland Memorial Hospital experiencing record-high number of COVID-19 patients

The hospital has plenty of space and equipment for now, but if hospitalizations stay at this rate, there won't be enough staff to care for patients.

MIDLAND, Texas — COVID-19 case numbers have been going up since Memorial Day weekend and are not showing any signs of slowing down.

On Tuesday, Midland Memorial Hospital announced that it's seeing a record amount of COVID-19 patients.

There are 46 COVID-19 patients at the hospital, 15 of those are in the critical care unit, 32 are in the medical care unit and 8 are on ventilators.

While the hospital has plenty of space and equipment for now, if hospitalizations keep up at this rate, there will not be enough staff to care for patients.

“Hospital census is at 178, and it’s one of the higher levels of census we’ve had in a while," Russell Meyers, Midland Health CEO, said. "A lot of that is driven by the COVID population which we are at a peak, a record number of COVID patients."

#BREAKING Midland Memorial Hospital is seeing a record number of COVID-19 patients.

COVID UNIT: 46

ON VENTILATORS: 12 total, 8 COVID patients

CCU: 14

MCU: 32

‼️This is the largest amount of COVID patients the hospital’s had since the pandemic started.‼️ — Sammi Steele (@SammiSteeleNews) July 14, 2020

The influx is putting a strain on hospital staff.

“The problem with the disease it’s not physical space, it's not even the ventilator availability...it’s staff," Meyers said. "Having enough of the right people to care for patients is the day-to-day challenge.”

Another challenge? More staff testing positive for the virus. As of Tuesday, 37 staff were out because of the virus.

“There's a mounting number of employees who’ve been exposed to the virus in the community," Meyers said. "They become positive and then get taken out of the workforce.”

A workforce that's needed to monitor patients with an unpredictable virus like COVID-19.

“It waxes and wanes, it is not clearly understood and requires constant oversight," Lawrence Wilson, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Midland Memorial, said. "We need to have the nursing staff and medical staff available as the virus progresses."

Meyers tells NewsWest 9 that the hospital is not gaining any profit from COVID patients, in fact they are losing money because the patients require such extensive care.

Midland Memorial, just like Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional, is calling on those in the public with active nursing and respiratory therapist licenses to join the frontlines and work at the hospital.