TEXAS, USA — H-E-B is stepping up during COVID-19 and will deliver 75,000 meals to hospitals in Texas.

Each week for the next five weeks, H-E-B will deliver Meal Simple meals to healthcare workers engaged directly with COVID-19 patients, as well as those working in emergency rooms.

"We want to express some well-deserved appreciation and hope these meals will provide a bit of comfort during these trying times,” says Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs.

The meal donation, worth over $350,000, comes after H-E-B's $3 million commitment to help local nonprofits that assist those most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

